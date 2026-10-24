Patashala teacher arrested under Pocso Act in TN

TIRUNELVELI: A 24-year-old Bihar native, who was working as a teacher at a Veda patashala at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, was arrested on Thursday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting several students aged between seven and 12 on multiple occasions at the institute. His arrest came after a 10-year-old’s parents filed a police complaint.

The accused, Durgesh Tiwari, teaches in the traditional school run by a woman, whose identity the police did not reveal. “Tiwari was working in a Mamallapuram-based patashala when the woman brought him to the Nanguneri region in 2024. He came with two Bihari children, and gradually increased the student strength,” an official said, requesting anonymity. Of the nine children from Bihar who stayed at the patashala, eight were allegedly sexually assaulted by Tiwari at night on different occasions.