Tamil Nadu: TNSTC bus with passengers trapped in landslide at Nilgiri's Burliyar

NILGIRIS: A TNSTC bus carrying six to eight people, including the driver and conductor, was trapped in a major landslide at Burliyar on the Mettupalayam–Coonoor ghat road in the early hours of Saturday.
According to data released by the Meteorological Department, Burliyar recorded 250 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Saturday, the highest in the Nilgiris district during the period.
Following information about the incident, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mettupalayam, Coonoor, Periyanaickenpalayam, Annur, Kavundampalayam and Sulur reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.
The team rescued the conductor, Kesavan, and a passenger who was reportedly in a serious condition. Both were taken to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital for treatment.
According to P N Anil Kumar, a fire officer at the Mettupalayam Fire Station, the bus was severely damaged after a tree and debris fell on it. Slush and debris had also entered the vehicle following the landslide, trapping the passengers inside and preventing them from getting out on their own.
“As of 10.45 am on Saturday, we had rescued two persons, one of whom was a passenger in serious condition. Both were taken to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital for treatment,” he said.
The official said the rescue team was yet to ascertain how many people remained trapped inside the bus or under the debris. Personnel were continuing efforts to rescue those trapped, while accumulated slush and fallen trees were being cleared.
Meanwhile, hundreds of students from Kerala who were on a trip to Ooty were stranded due to the obstruction of vehicular movement on the Mettupalayam–Coonoor ghat road. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with the police, helped them move to safety and shifted them in minibuses with the help of a rope.
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar, Coimbatore Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar, IG Ramya Bharathi and other senior police officials were at the spot monitoring the rescue operation.
In view of the heavy rainfall, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru declared a holiday for schools in the district and advised educational institutions not to conduct special classes on Saturday.
Besides Burliyar, Kil Kotagiri recorded 200 mm of rainfall, Yedappalli 161 mm and Kotagiri 137 mm during the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Saturday.
The heavy downpour triggered landslides at 19 locations on the Mettupalayam–Ooty ghat road, Ooty–Kotagiri road, Mettupalayam–Kotagiri road and Ooty–Manjoor road. Landslides were also reported at several locations on the Mettupalayam–Coonoor and Mettupalayam–Kotagiri roads and in other parts of the district. Tree falls were reported at 18 locations across the district during the 24-hour period.