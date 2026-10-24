TN invites bids for short-term power buy till January 2027

CHENNAI: Anticipating a shortage in power, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has invited bids from traders and generators for the short-term procurement of electricity from November 2026 to January 2027.

“We anticipate power shortage in November and January. That is why we have planned in advance to procure power through short-term arrangements,” a TNPDCL official told TNIE.

The official said the move would help the utility avoid purchasing power at higher rates.

According to the tender notice, the discom plans to procure power at its receiving points under nine different arrangements, covering round-the-clock (RTC) supply and peak-hour requirements.