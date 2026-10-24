TN invites bids for short-term power buy till January 2027

CHENNAI: Anticipating a shortage in power, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has invited bids from traders and generators for the short-term procurement of electricity from November 2026 to January 2027.
“We anticipate power shortage in November and January. That is why we have planned in advance to procure power through short-term arrangements,” a TNPDCL official told TNIE.
The official said the move would help the utility avoid purchasing power at higher rates.
According to the tender notice, the discom plans to procure power at its receiving points under nine different arrangements, covering round-the-clock (RTC) supply and peak-hour requirements.
For November 2026, TNPDCL has sought 600 MW of RTC power, along with 400 MW each for the early morning period from midnight to 6 am and the evening period from 6 pm to midnight.
For December 2026, the requirement is 300 MW of RTC power and 200 MW each for the two six-hour periods.
The requirement is higher for January 2027. The corporation has proposed procurement of 1,200 MW of RTC power, besides 800 MW each for the 12 am-6 am and 6 pm-12 am periods.
The tender specifies that the minimum bid quantity from each source should be 20 MW. Power traders and generators must participate in all three arrangements for each month.
The notice also states that the units offered under the peak-hour arrangements must be at least 60% of the RTC power.