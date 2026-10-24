TN's Palar froths after rains, residents blame effluents from tanneries

TIRUPATTUR: Farmers and residents of Ambur have alleged that tanneries in Vaniyambadi have again used heavy monsoon rain to discharge effluent illegally into the Palar River, causing thick white foam near the Marapattu causeway and disrupting farming in the area.

Residents of Marapattu allege that white froth piled up like a mountain in the river near their village is due to tanneries releasing untreated water directly into the Palar instead of to Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). They allege that during heavy rains the effluent is released during nights to evade source detection.

Sethu Raman of Pallar Padhugapu Sangam, an organisation for Palar river protection, told TNIE that tannery pollution in the area began about 70 years ago, long before the Pollution Control Board (PCB) was established, and has continued since. “When I was young, we drank water from the Palar directly and played in it. Now it is unusable and life-threatening because of heavy chemical contamination,” he said.