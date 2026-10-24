Veeramani’s daughter de-boarded from Singapore flight, quizzed by SIT

CHENNAI: Tense moments prevailed at the Chennai airport as V Archana (49), daughter of Pocso accused businessman R Veeramani, was de-boarded from a Singapore-bound flight on Friday afternoon and detained by the police.

She was quizzed by the SIT probing the sexual offence cases against her father and let go after questioning late in the evening. After the inquiry, Archana complained of ill health and was taken to a private hospital in the city.

Though the police had not issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against her, she had been under their watch for some time, a police official said.

They had initially advised Veeramani’s family not to leave the country while the probe was under way.

However, on Friday, Archana arrived at the Chennai airport and boarded a flight scheduled to take off around 2.30 pm. Based on a tip-off, the SIT reached the spot and alerted airport officials. The team de-boarded her, the police said.