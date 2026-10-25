50K agriculture power connections soon, Tamil Nadu to bear Rs 127 crore

CHENNAI: The state government has ordered the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to provide 50,000 new agricultural electricity connections during 2026-27, with the former bearing a subsidy of Rs 127.56 crore.

An order issued by the energy department on October 23 said the connections would be provided under various categories, including free connections, self-financing schemes and under the tatkal scheme.

Of the total, 20,000 connections will be provided under the normal category, including 3,215 connections for small and marginal farmers belonging to the BC, MBC and DNC communities. Another 3,372 connections will be provided under the revised self-financing scheme, while 25,282 will come under the tatkal scheme. The remaining 1,346 connections will be provided under various government schemes, including special priority schemes and MP/MLA recommendations.

The order also approved 7,313 agricultural connections provided by the TNPDCL between April 1 and September 21, 2026, before the formal government order was issued. These connections will be counted against the current year’s target of 50,000.

The government said the Rs 127.56 crore subsidy would cover the recurring expenditure on the connections. The non-recurring cost of Rs 750 crore for providing the connections will be borne by the TNPDCL.

The government has also directed the corporation to verify whether existing agricultural connections are being used for their intended purpose and identify any cases of misclassification, citing the cost of power purchases and the corporation’s financial position.