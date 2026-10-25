Actor Dhanush meets women’s wing of revamped fan club amid political buzz

Actor Dhanush on Sunday met members of the women’s wing of his restructured fan club at a private college in Chennai, posing for photographs with hundreds of supporters and presenting them with a silver lamp as a return gift.

The meeting comes shortly after the actor reorganised his fan network, formerly Dhanush Narpani Mandram, into a welfare movement named ‘Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam’.

Dhanush has not officially announced any political ambitions. However, the restructuring and the introduction of a new official logo have sparked speculation in Tamil Nadu about a possible entry into politics.

Scores of women fans from various districts, including Coimbatore and Ranipet, braved heavy rain to attend the event.

During the interaction, the actor posed for photographs with the fans and gave each of them a silver ‘Kamatchi’ lamp.

“I came from Porur and had been waiting since 9 am,” a fan told PTI Videos, adding, “He patiently took photos with everyone. When I asked, he immediately hugged me. The lamp he gifted will remain a great memory.”

Rajeswari, who travelled from Coimbatore, said the gesture was unexpected. “I cried out of happiness. He gave us a lamp as a gift, which was very surprising,” she told PTI Videos.

Rajarajeswari from Thanjavur said the actor welcomed them warmly, asking, “How are you? Come in.”

Vijayasree from Ranipet said they had waited a long time and were thrilled to receive the actor’s blessings during the photo session.

A few fans said the actor spent little time on stage. Janani from Mandaveli in Chennai told PTI Videos, “He was on stage only for a short time, and we couldn’t properly hear him sing, which was a bit disappointing. But he hugged me and said ‘love you’. I didn’t expect the return gifts at all.”

Asked by reporters about the fans’ meet and the speculation over his possible entry into politics, Dhanush extended Diwali greetings, said he was “very happy” and left in his car without responding to the questions.

(With inputs from PTI)