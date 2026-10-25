DMK responsible for deletion of 97 Lakh voters in TN post SIR, says Vaiko

MADURAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday accused the DMK of being responsible for the deletion of 97 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu during the SIR of electoral rolls, claiming that the exercise had prevented the TVK from securing additional seats.

Speaking to media in Madurai, Vaiko defended the TVK government, asserting that CM Vijay was providing honest governance. “Had the SIR not taken place, Vijay would have won 30 more seats,” he said, adding that the revision had not caused the DMK’s defeat but had restricted the TVK’s electoral gains.

When asked about the case of the missing minor girl in Villupuram, he said the police had acted promptly and registered an FIR.

He also cited the government’s efforts to curb corruption as evidence of honest administration, claiming that officials could no longer be approached through the earlier system of paying bribes to get work done.

Vaiko said the MDMK remained firm in alliance with the TVK and would point out shortcomings when necessary, citing his criticism of the proposed Secretariat at Pattinapakkam as an example.

He also alleged that sections of the DMK were seeking to destabilise the TVK government and claimed that back-channel discussions had taken place in the past to facilitate an alliance between AIADMK and DMK government.