Ex-Chief Secretary Sukavaneshvar passes away at 82 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Former Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, Sukavaneshvar (82), passed away in Chennai at a private hospital where he was being treated. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has condoled the demise of Sukavaneshvar and recalled his services to the state in various capacities.

During his career, Sukavaneshvar served as Collector of the Nilgiris district and held key posts in the Survey and Settlement Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development Department, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

He also served as Commissioner and Secretary to Government in various departments, Chairman of the Second State Finance Commission, Principal Commissioner and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, and Chairman of the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO). He retired from service as Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC).

He is survived by his wife Uma Sukavaneshvar, son S Sivaprasad, and daughter S Sivakiruba. The funeral will take place at the Besant Nagar Crematorium at 11 am on Sunday (October 25).