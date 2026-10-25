Five Irula children rescued from bonded labour in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Five Irula children, who allegedly worked as bonded labours in a brick kiln for four years, were rescued near Krishnagiri. Meanwhile, police have filed a case against the brick kiln owner.

Adhiboomi Charitable Trust regional coordinator U Jagadheeswaran, also a member of the District Vigilance Commitee, told TNIE, "Two weeks ago, our team visited K Kothur village in Veppanahalli block to follow-up on previously rescued bonded labours. Then, we received information that five children — four boys and a girl — aged between 12 and 18, were working in a brick kiln unit at Ennekolpudhur village for four years.

The issue came to light after a person approached the trust, stating that two of the children were not being allowed to visit a ration shop to get their biometrics registered.

"Our team informed the issue to Krishnagiri district administration this week and on Friday, a team from Krishnagiri Tahsildar Rajalakshmi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour B Shankar, a Child Welfare Committee member and police officials reached the spot. However, a worker at the brick kiln owned by R Perumal (50) of Ennekolpudhur informed us that all children went to their native. As we were about to leave the kiln, we found all five children hiding near a plant," Jagadheeswaran said.