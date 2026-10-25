Five Irula children rescued from bonded labour in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Five Irula children, who allegedly worked as bonded labours in a brick kiln for four years, were rescued near Krishnagiri. Meanwhile, police have filed a case against the brick kiln owner.
Adhiboomi Charitable Trust regional coordinator U Jagadheeswaran, also a member of the District Vigilance Commitee, told TNIE, "Two weeks ago, our team visited K Kothur village in Veppanahalli block to follow-up on previously rescued bonded labours. Then, we received information that five children — four boys and a girl — aged between 12 and 18, were working in a brick kiln unit at Ennekolpudhur village for four years.
The issue came to light after a person approached the trust, stating that two of the children were not being allowed to visit a ration shop to get their biometrics registered.
"Our team informed the issue to Krishnagiri district administration this week and on Friday, a team from Krishnagiri Tahsildar Rajalakshmi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour B Shankar, a Child Welfare Committee member and police officials reached the spot. However, a worker at the brick kiln owned by R Perumal (50) of Ennekolpudhur informed us that all children went to their native. As we were about to leave the kiln, we found all five children hiding near a plant," Jagadheeswaran said.
"In 2022, M Mangammal (45) of K Kothur, her husband, two children and another relative's son went to work in the brick kiln. After getting an advance of Rs 5,000, they worked for seven months. Later, Mangammal and her husband left the kiln citing health issues, but the three children, aged 8, 12 and 14, stayed in the unit. Similarly, Mangammal's sister M Muniyammal (47) of Karakuppam village, near Bargur, also worked in the same kiln along with two children - aged 11 and 10 at the time. Later, the parents also left the kiln, leaving the children behind," he added.
On Friday, the joint team rescued all five Irula children in Krishnagiri. RDO N Shahjahan issued a release order and the children were sent with their families. On Saturday, Bellampalli VAO Muniyappan lodged a complaint at Krishnagiri taluk police station and a case booked under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the BNS against kiln owner Perumal.
"A government high school is adjoining the brick kiln unit. When the classroom window is opened, anyone can see the children working in the unit. Yet, school education department officials also missed it. The children were forced to work for Rs 250 per week, while their parents only visited them about five times in four years. They too received Rs 1,500 during each visit from the owner. They were also allegedly assaulted by the kiln owner and police are enquiring."
Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer R Madan Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Labour B Shankar were unavailable for comment.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, "We will intensify the drive at brick kilns and plant nurseries across the district. We have already rescued a few children from bonded labour in the district. A meeting will be coordinated soon with various departments."