Fresh case registered against granite baron Veeramani in minor girls abuse scandal

A fresh POCSO case has been registered against granite baron Veeramani following a complaint from a minor girl, the police said on Sunday. According to police, a total of eight individuals have been arrested in the ongoing investigation so far.

The eighth case was registered on October 21 based on the statement and complaint of the affected minor. Action has been taken based on complaints involving a total of 12 affected minor girls.

Veeramani, along with accomplices Shanthi and Mahendrasimhan, was initially arrested by the Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police on August 29.

Following this, Ganesan, who allegedly possessed a related video but failed to inform the police, was arrested on September 22. Three drivers accused of transporting the minors, were arrested on October 5, while CNS company manager Sakthivel was apprehended on October 18.

Veeramani, Shanthi, Mahendrasimhan, and Ganesan have been taken into police custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently conducting intensive interrogations with them at the Peravallur police station based on seized material evidence, said police sources.

In a related development, Veeramani's daughter, Archana, was interrogated regarding her father's criminal activities and the financial transactions allegedly made to evade legal action.

To prevent suspects from fleeing the country, Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against five accused and suspected individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)