Heavy rain triggers landslides at seven spots in Kodai; red alert for two days

DINDIGUL: Heavy showers has triggered multiple landslides in several parts of Dindigul on Friday and Saturday. Adukkam panchayat located in Periyakulam-Kodaikanal route, was cut off after landslides were reported at seven spots in the road. District administration has ordered closure of tourist spots for two days (Oct 24 and 25) following a red alert.

Heavy rains triggered small landslides in many locations in Kodaikanal including Shenbaganur, Batlagundu-Kodaikanal Ghat Road. While 18.00 mm rainfall was recorded in Rose Garden, 66.40 mm was recorded in Bryant Park in Kodaikanal.

Besides, persistent rainfall has created flash-flood-like conditions temporarily cutting off access for the locals. Dindigul Collector Durgamoorthy has directed all private schools in Kodaikanal not to conduct private classes on weekends.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from state highway department (Kodaikanal) said, “Intense rains caused severe damage to road stretches in Kodaikanal. Two spots in Kodaikanal-Batlagundu road witnessed landslides in the evening. Besides, an important stretch connecting Periyakulam (Theni) and Kodaikanal (Dindigul) via Adukkam panchayat witnessed severe landslides. As a result, the road was closed for traffic from Friday. Three JCB earthmovers are currently deployed to remove the boulders. We believe the work will be completed by Saturday night.”

An official from Dindigul District Administration said, “Due to continuous rainfall, trees are falling in various areas, and landslides are occurring on roads. The Highways Department is currently engaged in clearing the boulders from the roads. Meanwhile, uprooting of trees has caused power cuts for more than five hours in many parts of Kodaikanal Municipality on Friday night.”