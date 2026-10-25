Life convict who jumped parole held in Andaman Islands

RAMANATHAPURAM: A life convict who jumped parole was arrested in the Andaman Islands on Friday. A special police team from Ramanathapuram traced A Arunpandian (32), a native of Sodaiyanvalasai, and brought him back to Tamil Nadu. He was subsequently lodged again in the Madurai Central Prison.

Police said Arunpandian has been serving a life sentence for a murder case registered at the Kenikkarai police station. He was granted parole from September 11 to October 2. He was required to surrender at the prison on October 2; however, he failed to return.

A case was registered at the Kenikkarai police station under Section 262 of the BNS. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh subsequently formed a special team to trace and apprehend the absconding convict. Investigation revealed Arunpandian had fled to the Andaman Islands.

The special team travelled to the archipelago and located him. The police eventually traced and arrested Arunpandian SP G Chandeesh appreciated the special team for its efforts in tracking down the convict and securing his arrest despite his having fled to the islands. Police said further action has been taken for his failure to surrender on the expiry of parole.