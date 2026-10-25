MLA Sowmiya Anbumani opposes proposed waste-to-energy project in Salem

SALEM: Citing potential health risks to the public and the environment, Dharmapuri MLA Sowmya Anbumani on Saturday opposed the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Vellakkalpatti in Jagir Ammapalayam of Salem. She questioned the rationale behind bringing waste from Salem and neighbouring districts to a single location for incineration, warning that the project could turn Salem into a dumping ground.

After inspecting the land identified for the project, Sowmiya told reporters that around 92.49 acres had been earmarked for the facility, which was approved during the previous government and is being pursued by the present administration. She alleged that changing its name from a waste incineration plant to a waste-to-energy facility would not alter its potential environmental impact.

"Solid waste management cannot mean collecting waste from several local bodies and dumping it in one place. The government must explain how this would amount to proper waste management," she said.