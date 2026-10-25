Rain batters Nilgiris; landslide buries government bus, driver loses life

COIMBATORE: A TNSTC bus driver was killed and the conductor was rescued after being trapped for more than eight hours when a landslide buried their vehicle at Burliyar on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam ghat road in the Nilgiris on Friday night. All 40 passengers had alighted earlier after the bus developed a flat tyre.

The driver, J Janagaraj (51) of Katteri dam, and conductor Kesavan (34) of Solur Mattam in Kil Kotagiri were looking for a suitable place to stop after the tyre went flat. The bus was travelling from Coonoor to Coimbatore when a tree fell across the road, forcing the driver to reverse. Another tree fell around 10.30 pm, further restricting their movement, before a landslide sent trees, rocks and silt crashing down on the vehicle.

“The driver reversed the bus for some distance after we were unable to proceed because a tree had fallen across the road. However, another tree fell across the road at 10.30 pm, further restricting our movement. I noticed rainwater flowing down the hillside when the landslide occurred,” Kesavan said. He is undergoing treatment at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

Rescue personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) and the Fire and Rescue Services Department rescued Kesavan around 7.30 am on Saturday. Janagaraj was found dead around 11.10 am. He is suspected to have died from a head injury. The bus was severely damaged, with debris entering the vehicle and trapping the two occupants. Rescue teams could not reach the spot immediately as fallen trees and landslide debris blocked the road. They began the operation around 5 am after clearing the obstructions.

Meanwhile, 241 students and 25 teachers from Kerala, who were on a trip to Ooty, were stranded in seven buses due to the disruption of traffic on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor ghat road.