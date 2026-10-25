Surge in crimes raises questions on law & order in Tamil Nadu, says EPS

CHENNAI: Pointing to the recent incidents of murder, children going missing and alleged caste discrimination, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said these raise questions about law and order and social justice in the state.

Taking a swipe at the chief minister, Palaniswami in an online post said the rise in reports of murders made one wonder whether criminals were behaving as if they were Leo Das, a character played by C Joseph Vijay in a film.

Palaniswami also questioned what action the government had taken over the recent death of a government-aided school student in Coimbatore allegedly due to caste discrimination, given its repeated claims of commitment to social justice.

He urged the government to take strict action against those involved in the crimes and conduct a detailed investigation from all angles.