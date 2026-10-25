Tamil Nadu Congress not satisfied with two ministerial berths

TIRUNELVELI: There was no uncertainty in the alliance between Congress and the TVK, as both the parties are functioning with due understanding, asserted Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar here on Saturday.

“However, the Congress is not satisfied with two ministerial berths,” he admitted, adding that “the party is working at the grassroots level to strengthen it so as to restore a government led by the ideals of Kamaraj.”

“A president is being appointed for every 10 polling booths,” the Minister added. Rajesh Kumar is one of the two Congress ministers in the Cabinet of C Joseph Vijay.

On the criticism of poor law and order in the state, the Minister said that it is unfair to slap charges generally against the government.

“The CM had already announced that there is no compromise on law and order. The primary aim is not to leave any accused unpunished, and no innocent be punished,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh also said that a detailed project report (DPR) on beautifying the Thamirabarani River at an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore has been sent to the state government.

The work will begin following a government order sanctioning funds, the Minister confirmed. The tourism department has launched a survey and feasibility study at Thirupudaimaruthur to improve religious tourism.

Facilities at the Manimutharru ecological park and Kurukuthurai Subramania Swamy temple will be enhanced, he said in this context.

Several requests to revamp the Koonthankulam birds sanctuary are under consideration, the Minister added.

Mahabalipuram is being developed for Rs 200 crore, he said. “There is no intention to stall the projects mooted by the previous government, he clarified, adding that fulfilling public schemes is paramount,” he clarified.