Tamil Nadu Employment Department warns staff against approaching ministers for transfers, promotions

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Employment and Training has warned officials and staff against directly approaching ministers, MLAs or the Chief Minister’s Cell with requests pertaining to transfers, promotions and other service matters without routing them through the proper official channel. The department warned that violations would be treated as misconduct and could lead to disciplinary action under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

In a circular issued on October 22, Additional Director Rajashekar said some employees had been submitting petitions directly to ministers’ offices and the like without first approaching their office heads or department heads.

The circular cited Rule 18 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973, which bars government employees from using political or other outside influence to obtain favourable decisions in matters related to their service.

It also referred to Rule 20, which requires government employees to follow the proper official procedure while raising grievances with their superiors.

The department has asked regional joint directors of training to ensure that the circular reaches all staff.