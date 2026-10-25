Will release white paper in a month on graft in higher education appointments, says P Viswanathan

CHENNAI: The TVK government will release a white paper within a month on corruption in appointments and transfers in higher education institutions under previous governments, including those of vice-chancellors, registrars, professors, librarians and physical education directors, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Kancheepuram, he said the government was examining the corruption in the appointments to higher education institutions. He alleged that appointments in the higher education sector had been ridden with corruption over the past six decades.

Viswanathan said the TVK government had appointed 112 grade-II principals to government arts and science colleges without bribes and in a transparent manner.

On assistant professor recruitment, he said 27,000 candidates had qualified in the Teachers Recruitment Board examination conducted in 2025, the results of which were declared in 2026. Certificate verification and interviews would follow before appointments are made to the 2,700 posts, he said. The government also plans to recruit another 6,000 professors through TRB in subsequent phases, he added.

Viswanathan said delays in vice-chancellor appointments due to the conflict between the governor and the previous government had affected students. The present government would avoid confrontation, and the appointment process was now proceed in the right direction, he said.