As centums spike, CCTV sought in all exam halls in TN

CHENNAI: Government school teachers have urged the school education department to install CCTV cameras in all Class 10 and Class 12 public exam centres in 2026-27 to prevent malpractice and ensure student safety. They have also sought computerised random allocation of invigilators, a tighter examination schedule and curbs on the use of mobile phones by chief invigilators.

The demands follow concerns over unusually high numbers of centums in some private schools. In one school, more than 100 of the 148 students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations in 2025 scored centums in Chemistry. However, the school recorded no centums in the subject in 2026. Following similar instances in a handful of private schools, the department appointed officers on special duty to monitor them in 2026.

“There have been Pocso cases against government school teachers posted as invigilators, with students alleging sexual assault and teachers claiming they were checking for malpractice. CCTV cameras in all examination centres would help ensure student safety and prevent malpractice,” said R Srinivasan, state general secretary of the TN higher secondary headmasters’ association.

Citing circulars issued by the CBSE and the Karnataka school education department, which he said made CCTV cameras mandatory, Srinivasan called for similar measures in TN.