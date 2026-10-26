‘BJP, RSS plan to seize AIADMK’s space, prep actor to launch party’

MADURAI: TNCC president and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said BJP and RSS were pursuing multiple strategies to capture AIADMK’s political space and were preparing an actor to launch a party.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Tagore said BJP had attempted to bring AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami under its control and was now trying to draw AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran towards it. He also alleged that BJP was attempting to project former state BJP president K Annamalai in a new political role.

Tagore said the alliance between the Congress and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, would remain strong for a long time, as both parties shared a commitment to secularism and social justice. The Congress’s dream was to restore Kamaraj rule in Tamil Nadu.

“There is nothing new in what minister Rajesh Kumar said. Every political party has its own aspirations, and the Congress’s dream is to establish Kamaraj rule again. A serious attempt was made in 1989, but similar efforts have not been made since,” he said.

Describing the Congress-TVK partnership as a relationship built on mutual respect, he said the bond between Vijay and Rahul Gandhi was genuinely brotherly. The Congress is part of the government and the party hopes to increase its strength and receive due recognition, he added.