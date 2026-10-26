Chef Damu, beloved ‘appa’ of Tamil households, dies at 72

CHENNAI: Chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, a Padma Shri awardee who brought the joy of cooking into Tamil households through television and earned a special place in the hearts of the Tamil diaspora, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning at the age of 72, following a brief illness. His demise leaves behind an irreplaceable void, along with the loss of his signature expressions, “top-notch” and “fantabulous”.

Damu appa. That is how a vast majority of the Tamil diaspora across the world affectionately refers to the chef, who set a Guinness World Record in 2010 for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Yet, it was not his awards and accolades that earned him the endearing title of ‘appa’. It was his kindness, charm, mentorship and ever-smiling face, familiar to audiences through more than two decades on reality television.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in a statement on X, said the demise of the renowned chef was deeply painful. He noted that Damu had taken the art of cooking to the people through television programmes, using his culinary skills and distinctive approach. Calling his death a great loss to the culinary field, Vijay extended his condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and admirers.