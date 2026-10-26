Chef Damu, beloved ‘appa’ of Tamil households, dies at 72

CHENNAI: Chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, a Padma Shri awardee who brought the joy of cooking into Tamil households through television and earned a special place in the hearts of the Tamil diaspora, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning at the age of 72, following a brief illness. His demise leaves behind an irreplaceable void, along with the loss of his signature expressions, “top-notch” and “fantabulous”.
Damu appa. That is how a vast majority of the Tamil diaspora across the world affectionately refers to the chef, who set a Guinness World Record in 2010 for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Yet, it was not his awards and accolades that earned him the endearing title of ‘appa’. It was his kindness, charm, mentorship and ever-smiling face, familiar to audiences through more than two decades on reality television.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in a statement on X, said the demise of the renowned chef was deeply painful. He noted that Damu had taken the art of cooking to the people through television programmes, using his culinary skills and distinctive approach. Calling his death a great loss to the culinary field, Vijay extended his condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and admirers.
Damu’s long-time friend, Chef Venkatesh Bhat, recalled the late chef’s efforts to improve the nutritional value of meals served under the Midday Meals Scheme when he was appointed to oversee the programme by former CM J Jayalalithaa.
“Madam gave a budget of `3 to `5 per meal; he fought tooth and nail to get her to incorporate an egg in the meal, adding `1.75 to the budget. He fought for the children of Tamil Nadu. So many benefited because of his thinking,” Bhat said, adding that it was unfortunate that Damu was no more.
As the state mourns his loss, Damu’s legacy lives on in the recipes he helped preserve, the nutritional value he brought to countless children’s meals, the young chefs he mentored and the laughter he brought into people’s lives.
DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi also expressed grief, and extended condolences.
TNCC chief Manickam Tagore said Damu had taken the culinary arts into households across Tamil Nadu with affection and a smile.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said he was saddened by the chef’s demise, noting that Damu was the first person in India to receive a doctorate in culinary arts.
PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, who said he had known Damu for several years, expressed shock and grief. “I enjoyed watching his television programmes, including ‘Cooku with Comali’.”