Curb fatal road accidents at Muthaiahpuram, demand residents

THOOTHUKUDI: Muthaiahpuram residents have urged the district administration to curb fatal accidents at Muthaiahpuram. A protest is being planned if the authorities don’t take appropriate measures in a fortnight.

A meeting was held on Sunday to chalk out plans to raise the matter with higher officials. They flagged the Uppar stream bridge-Muthaiahpuram stretch of the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road as prone to deadly accidents.

They blamed three liquor shops on the stretch for the rise in fatal accidents. Social activists said the public have been demanding the relocation of these liquor shops located at Petrol Bulk area, Ayyankovil street and SPIC Nagar. If they are not relocated within 15 days, the public will resort to blocking the road, they warned.

Corporation Councillor Muthuvel pointed to 11 openings in the medians. “Major accidents occur when heavy vehicles take turns to enter the other carriageway by passing through the median gaps,” he said.Lorries exiting from the container yard take an immediate turn, thus leading to accidents. The corporation must close the median gaps, except three near educational institutions, so that lorries do not take dangerous turns, he added.

Puratchi Bharatham movement leader Marimuthu wanted the district administration to relocate the liquor shops.