Ex-TN minister Anbil Mahesh held in alleged Rs 100 cr school scam; Stalin cries 'political vendetta'

DMK leader and Former Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on Monday by the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore scam involving payments from private school managements in exchange for government recognition and statutory clearances.

The arrest by the CCB's Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF-3) wing came hours after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Police arrested Mahesh in Aminjikarai, Chennai, and took him to the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate for questioning.

According to an official police release, Mahesh will be produced before a court following interrogation.

The case was registered on a complaint by DC Ilangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, alleging that money was collected from school managements on the promise of securing government approvals, including permanent recognition, school upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) clearances and other statutory permissions.