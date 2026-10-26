Former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh arrested in alleged Rs 100-crore private schools scam

Former Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Monday in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore scam involving the issuance of recognition and other statutory clearances to private schools.

The arrest came hours after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in the case. Mahesh was reportedly arrested from an apartment in Aminjikarai, Chennai.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by DC Ilangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, alleging that money was collected from private school managements on the promise of securing government approvals, including permanent recognition, school upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) clearances and other statutory permissions.

According to the police, around 177 private schools were linked to the alleged collection of more than Rs 100 crore. The money was allegedly collected in the name of a party fund, with assurances that pending applications for government approvals would be cleared.