Jaggery prices go up as production in Dharmpuri hit by rains

Speaking to TNIE, P Chinnasamy, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane and Jaggery Producers' Association, said, "El Nino has deeply affected the jaggery industry. Since August, the supply of sugarcane has been reducing and now we are paying about Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per tonne. It was Rs 2,800 only six months ago. This coupled with the increasing labour charges for cutting, transportation and the hike in electricity prices, profits in the industry are dwindling. So, this year the prices of jaggery have increased out of necessity.

At present, we are selling jaggery at Rs 68 to Rs 72 per kg in the wholesale market." G Krishnamoorthy, a jaggery producer, said, "Another factor which has deeply impacted our production is the unavailability of the bagasse. With low production of sugarcane, dry bagasse, the prime fuel source for our furnace has also become hard to procure. Some jaggery producers have reportedly bought them from others. I have sufficient bagasse, but the rains have completely drenched my stock making it unusable. This has led to low production. Usually, I make about 500kg of jaggery from five tonnes of sugarcane, now it has been reduced to 100kg to 150kg per day.

Roughly, production has declined by 40%." B Murugan, a jaggery producer from Harur, said, "Ahead of Deepavali there is high demand in the market for Jaggery. But supply is limited, in the upcoming weeks we expect the price of jaggery to increase further because production has been low in the district." Jaggery producers in Dharmapuri have also urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide subsidies for electricity, as it would be beneficial for the future of traditional jaggery producers.