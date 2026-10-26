Krishnagiri boy who went missing rescued from Chennai in 24 hrs

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy from Krishnagiri, who left his house on Friday evening and was reported missing, was traced in Chennai on Saturday evening. He was handed over to a relative who came from Krishnagiri and took him back home later in the night. The boy reached his house on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the boy, T Sanjay, is a Class 7 student at a private school in Singarapettai in Krishnagiri. He had allegedly failed in two subjects in the recently concluded quarterly examinations. As the school had not given him his report card and he feared that his parents would be called, he allegedly left home on Friday evening, telling his parents that he was going for tuition.

Sanjay told the police that he boarded a bus from Uthangarai and reached Koyambedu in Chennai on Saturday morning. From there, he went to Perambur. On Saturday evening, when he tried to board an autorickshaw to return to Koyambedu, the driver questioned him about his whereabouts as he was a schoolboy, police said.

The autorickshaw driver obtained his father’s mobile number and contacted him. His father then informed the police. The Singarapettai police contacted the driver and asked him to take the boy to the Pulianthope police station in Chennai, where he waited until his family arrived to take him home.