Lack of TN govt schools forces students of aided institutions to forfeit 7.5% quota

CHENNAI: Devakottai in Sivaganga district has five government-aided higher secondary schools, but lacks a government school of that level. With the nearest government higher secondary schools located at least seven to eight km away, students from disadvantaged backgrounds are forced to make a difficult choice: travel long distances to retain eligibility for the 7.5% reservation offered to government school students in professional courses, or study in nearby aided schools and lose the quota benefit.

The disparity is particularly significant in southern Tamil Nadu, where 10 districts account for 45.1% of the total student enrolment in government-aided schools.

Government-aided schools are included in the school network used to assess children’s access to education. However, students studying in government-aided schools are excluded from the 7.5% reservation in professional courses, which is available only to students who complete their schooling from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools.

This distinction puts students in areas where government-aided schools are the most accessible option at a significant disadvantage.

Under Tamil Nadu’s Right to Education (RTE) Rules, 2011, the state must provide access to a neighbourhood school within one km for children in Classes 1 to 5, and within three km for those in Classes 6 to 8.