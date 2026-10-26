Madurai, Two districts see sparse rainfall on red alert day, high alert continues

In Madurai, the district administration and the corporation identified 27 vulnerable locations, 17 within corporation limits and 10 in rural areas, and stepped up flood-prevention measures. District monitoring officer C Palani, Director of Employment and Training, reviewed preparedness measures on Sunday along with Collector Nishanth Krishna and Corporation Commissioner K Gaurav Kumar.

The Corporation has deployed 46 motor pumps, while six suction tankers and more than 40 support vehicles have been kept ready.

In Theni, district monitoring officer and Tangedco managing director M Govinda Rao reviewed preparedness at a meeting. Govinda Rao also inspected vulnerable stretches of the Kumily hill road, instructing the Highways Department to keep ambulances, rescue vehicles and tree-cutting equipment ready. Later, he inspected the Vaigai dam and its micro-hydel power station at Andipatti.

The dam was releasing water at 86 cusecs at the time of inspection. “We expected a decent downpour after IMD issued a red alert; however, no rain was reported, only prolonged drizzling was there in the evening hours. A decent downpour could have increased the water bodies, which could have aided us for later irrigation usage.” N Arun, a farmer from Melur, added.