Nine stranded on TN's Vellaru riverbed saved in 3-hour operation

PERAMBALUR: Nine persons who were stranded on Vellaru riverbed near Labbaikudikadu, following sudden rise in the water level caused by heavy rain on Saturday night, were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel on Sunday morning.
They were operating several amusement rides on the river bed for the last two months with the permission of local authorities, sources said. The shows ended a few days ago, and the workers were dismantling the rides.
After completing their work on Saturday night, nine persons stayed in a tent on the river bank. Heavy rain in the Pachamalai Hills and other parts of the region led to a sudden increase in the water flow in the river.
Around 5 am on Sunday, they noticed water flowing into the area. Unable to escape, they alerted residents in Labbaikudikadu who informed Mangalamedu police and fire and rescue services.
Teams from Veppur and Perambalur rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the help of residents, the teams rescued all nine using ropes and life jackets. The operation lasted three hours, and 15 fire and rescue personnel were involved in the rescue.