Pulicat tribal women hook success with ornamental fish harvest

For 43-year-old Abhirami, who collected crabs from Pulicat waters alongside her husband, the initiative has opened a new avenue of income. Despite working long hours, she struggled to support her family of six. Through fish rearing, she earned Rs 10,000 in two months.

“The harvest was sold for Rs 1 lakh, and each of the 10 women received Rs 10,000,” said T T Ajith Kumar, principal scientist at ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR).

The Chengi Amman Ornamental Fish Rearing Group sold five clownfish varieties and a designer hybrid. ICAR-NBFGR launched the initiative with Rs 20 lakh from the TN government’s Tribal Welfare Department.

The women underwent practical training at the institute’s hatchery facility at the Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Annamalai University. “By spending just two hours in the unit, we are able to earn Rs 5,000 a month, which is a big amount for our family. I will use the money for my children’s education,” said beneficiary Elizabeth.