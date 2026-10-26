Retd Army captain held in TN for ‘sharing military info’

VELLORE: A 52-year-old retired Army captain was arrested in Vellore on Saturday night for allegedly sharing confidential military information with a woman over WhatsApp for a year, following an intelligence tip-off.

The accused, Babu P, hails from Keezhvellam village in Vellore district. Police sources said the woman’s identity was yet to be established, and investigators were probing whether she was a foreign national. Reports of her alleged links to Pakistan remain unconfirmed.

Babu served in various Army divisions for 28 years and retired in 2025 as a captain in the military equipment division.

According to Vellore Taluk police, the woman contacted Babu through WhatsApp, claiming to be working on a project for the DRDO. She allegedly sought information for the project.

Babu allegedly shared details related to military equipment and is suspected of gathering information from serving Army personnel on military activities. After the Intelligence Bureau monitored the mobile numbers used by the two, officials allegedly found that confidential information had been shared.

Central intelligence officials took Babu for questioning on Saturday. He was later arrested and remanded to Vellore Central Prison.