Rs 10 lakh insurance for railway tickets booked at counters to benefit 35K TN users a day

CHENNAI: With the railways extending Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage to tickets booked at reservation counters across the country from Tuesday, around 30,000-35,000 passengers, who travel on nearly 14,500 tickets booked at counters daily in Tamil Nadu, are expected to benefit from the move. Around 11% of reserved tickets in the state are booked at counters, while the remaining 89% are booked through the IRCTC portal and the RailOne mobile app.

The insurance facility is optional and available to those who pay the premium and ticket fare digitally. Passengers paying the fare in cash will not be eligible. The move is expected to make railway reservation counters completely cashless within a month or two, said sources.

Passengers opting for the insurance will also have to provide their mobile phone numbers to facilitate the transmission of relevant policy details, according to an order issued by the railway board.

The optional travel insurance facility, introduced on September 1, 2016, at a premium of Rs 0.45, was hitherto available only for e-tickets booked online. It is now being extended to paper tickets in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions dated October 6.