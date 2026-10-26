Snapped power line kills woman riding pillion in Krishnagiri dist

KRISHNAGIRI: A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted to death on Saturday night when she was travelling on a two-wheeler from Thimjeypalli to Palayam village and an overhead power line snapped and fell on her.

Rayakottai police said the deceased has been identified as M Maheswari (42) of Panjapalli in Dharmapuri, who was employed at a private firm near Thimjeypalli for the past four years.

On Saturday night, after completing her shift, when she was returning to her home, she hitchhiked on a two-wheeler driven by K Raja (45) of Vedampatti in Dharmapuri.

When they were few metres away from Thimjeypalli, a high tension power line snapped due to rain and fell on the duo, electrocuting Maheswari to death on the spot.

Raja escaped without any injury. Upon information, Rayakottai police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Krishnagiri MCH for autopsy. Based on a complaint from O Muniraj (51), Maheshwari’s husband, police have filed a case. Further investigation is under way.