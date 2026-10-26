TN's Nilgiris district hit by 62 landslips in 24 hours

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR/SALEM: Two persons were injured and hospitalised after a tree fell on their roof-tiled house in Ooty, as incessant rains lashed the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and other parts of western Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The impact of rain over the past couple of days resulted in landslides and landslips at 62 places across the Nilgiris district in the last 24 hours ending at 7 am on Sunday.

While four tiled-roof houses were also partially damaged in Krishnagiri district, visitors were turned away at Yercaud in Salem district. Devotees were evacuated from the Amanalingeswarar Temple near Thirumoorthy Hills, and tourists were not permitted to take a dip at Panchalinga Falls. Tourists were also not allowed to visit Kodiveri Dam in Gobichettipalayam of Tiruppur district due to flooding in Bhavani River.

In Coimbatore, the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) was also flooded with rainwater, with water entering patients’ wards. A government bus was also stranded in Lanka Corner subway due to inundation. In light of the incessant rain, Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar declared a holiday for all schools across the district on Monday.