TVK govt may not last 6 months: M K Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday alleged that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating, with rising incidents of violence, drug trafficking, and crimes against women and children. He also said that the TVK-led government might not even last six months.

Speaking at a wedding reception at the Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur, Stalin slammed the state government over administrative lapses, inflation, and a surge in crime, urging DMK cadre to prepare to bring an end to the regime. “Earlier, I had said that this government would last only six months. But, with the way things are going, it is in a position where it may not even last six months,” he said.

Referring to the government’s alleged failures in maintaining law and order, he said, “The situation in Tamil Nadu is such that there is a competition between atrocities and drug trafficking.” He also criticised the ruling party’s political rhetoric, saying, “Someone standing on the stage keeps lamenting about the ‘evil force’. People have understood who that evil force is.”

Stalin alleged that people who voted for the government, as well as those who did not, were now unhappy. “When I assumed office, I said my government would function in a manner that even those who had not voted for us would regret not having done so. But today, people who voted for the government and those who did not are all lamenting,” he said.