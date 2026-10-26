Two killed in separate wild elephant attacks in Kovai, Nilgiris in two days

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: Two persons, including an unidentified woman aged between 55 and 60, were killed in separate wild elephant attacks in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts over the weekend.

According to forest sources, in the first incident, Pollachi Forest Range staff found the body of an unidentified woman in Kovilkadu area near Sarkarpathi on Sunday. Based on the condition, she is suspected to have been trampled to death by a wild elephant.

“We suspect that the incident could have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as locals heard the woman screaming. We received information from fire and rescue services personnel and subsequently alerted the police, who shifted her body to the Vettaikaranpudur Government Hospital. As the woman was reportedly roaming alone and was suspected to have been mentally ill, we are investigating to establish her identity,” said a forest official from Pollachi Forest Range.

In the second incident, a 59-year-old tea estate worker died after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district.