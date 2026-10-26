WRD opens water supply to tanks under Athikadavu-Avinashi project

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: Following an increase in water flow in Bhavani River after heavy rainfall, the water resources department (WRD) has commenced supply to tanks under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

The Athikadavu-Avinashi project is designed to pump 1.5 tmcft of surplus water from the downstream of Kalingarayan Anicut in Bhavani River once a year at the rate of 250 cusecs per second for 70 days to fill 1,045 waterbodies in drought-affected areas of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. Pumping stations have been set up at six locations for this project.

Currently, widespread heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Bhavani River in Erode district have caused flooding in the river. As a result, WRD has begun pumping water from the river to distribute it to the tanks under the project.