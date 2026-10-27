17 prisoners escape after assaulting Thekkampatti jail staff

THENI : In a daring jailbreak, around 17 remand prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti district jail in Theni district, allegedly after assaulting a jail staff on Monday. It is said to be one of the major prison breaks in recent times in the state. According to preliminary information, one of the inmates faked a seizure to lure a prison staff member closer.

Once within reach, the prisoners—predominantly in their 20s and 30s from Madurai district—attacked the guard and executed their escape plan. The injured staff member is currently in stable condition at a government hospital.

The prisoners had been lodged in the Theni prison in connection with various assault cases. The prison authorities immediately shifted a few other prisoners from the jail to Madurai Central Prison.

SPs of Madurai, Dindigul, among others, were alerted and multiple police teams have been pressed into action to arrest the prisoners.

Checks have been intensified at bus stands, railway stations and checkposts across Theni and neighbouring districts.

IGP, South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari also inspected the spot. IGP Bidari said one escaped prisoner has been arrested by police during combing operations.

A senior prison department officer in the northern region said that most of the prisoners who had escaped are from Villapuram area in Madurai and the local police in Madurai are on high alert to detain them if they attempt to reach their native town.