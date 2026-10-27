25 exotic species seized at Tiruchy airport, two arrested

TIRUCHY: Customs officials arrested two passengers and seized 25 exotic species, including 16 ball pythons, five black-and-white degus and a snow iguana, from them. The duo arrived at Tiruchy International Airport from Bangkok via Colombo on a SriLankan Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials scanned the travel bags of two passengers, who were acting in a suspicious manner and found the exotic species inside. Subsequently, they seized the species and handed them over to Forest Department officials. When contacted, District Forest Officer S Krithiga told TNIE that preparations were under way to deport the species.

“We are checking whether the species fall under any of the schedules under the relevant wildlife protection regulations. Once confirmed, we will issue the certificate required for their deportation,” she said. Meanwhile, Customs officials have arrested the two passengers under the Customs Act, 1962, sources said.