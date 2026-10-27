Activist slams cops, media over minors TV interview

KRISHNAGIRI: A child rights activist condemned the police department and media for telecasting the interview of a Class 7 student, who went missing and was later found on Saturday night near Uthangarai.

The activist stated that the action violates the interest of the child under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

Child rights activist A Devaneyan told TNIE,” A Class 7 student from Singarapettai went missing on Friday and he was rescued from Chennai on Saturday. Another Class 9 student near Kaveripattinam also went missing on Friday and he was found in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Police rescued the children. Meanwhile, a video of the Class 7 boy sharing his ordeal and being interviewed by media personnel as well as videos of both students interacting with Krishnagiri SP GS Anitha was also aired on television and widely spread on social media. Rather than media attention, the children should have been given proper counselling. Under the JJ Act, both are in need of care and protection, and proper counselling should have been given.”

“The District Child Protection Unit or Child Welfare Committee should have spoken to the children and advised them. A child welfare police officer should be exclusively appointed for the children’s welfare and the dignity of the children must be ensured.”