Second Special TET for in-service teachers on December 20

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on Monday issued a notification for the conduct of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) for working teachers, with Paper I and Paper II tentatively scheduled for December 20. Online applications will be accepted from October 27 to November 19.
Secondary grade teachers (SGTs), graduate teachers (BT assistants), block resource teacher educators (BRTEs), special education teachers and other equivalent cadre teachers appointed on or before September 1, 2025, can apply.
This is the second Special TET for in-service teachers, following the first examination in July. In July’s TET, of the 2,20,464 teachers who appeared for the examination, 1,08,781 qualified, sources in the school education department said.
The examinations are being conducted following a Supreme Court directive requiring teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to also clear the TET, subject to conditions.
Applications must be submitted through the TRB’s website, www.trb.tn.gov.in, with the prescribed certificates, according to the notification.
Candidates can edit their applications between November 20 and November 22.
Meanwhile, government teachers urge the school education department to simplify the application process, alleging that they are being made to run between department offices to get their service records verified.
Currently, teachers must get their service certificates verified by the competent authorities and upload them in the prescribed format while applying. Teachers said they also had to get their service registers approved by district and block education officers, and upload the details on Kalanjiyam, the state government’s employee portal, before proceeding to pay the examination fee.
Questioning the need for fresh verification, a teacher from Krishnagiri said their service details, registers and community certificates had already been submitted to the department and were available on Kalanjiyam. Teachers have urged the government to allow in-service candidates to apply directly without the additional steps.
Teachers who are reappearing for the test after taking it in July also said the department could have simplified the process by allowing them to pay the examination fee alone, as their service records and other documents had already been submitted during the previous application.