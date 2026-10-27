Second Special TET for in-service teachers on December 20

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on Monday issued a notification for the conduct of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) for working teachers, with Paper I and Paper II tentatively scheduled for December 20. Online applications will be accepted from October 27 to November 19.

Secondary grade teachers (SGTs), graduate teachers (BT assistants), block resource teacher educators (BRTEs), special education teachers and other equivalent cadre teachers appointed on or before September 1, 2025, can apply.

This is the second Special TET for in-service teachers, following the first examination in July. In July’s TET, of the 2,20,464 teachers who appeared for the examination, 1,08,781 qualified, sources in the school education department said.

The examinations are being conducted following a Supreme Court directive requiring teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to also clear the TET, subject to conditions.

Applications must be submitted through the TRB’s website, www.trb.tn.gov.in, with the prescribed certificates, according to the notification.

Candidates can edit their applications between November 20 and November 22.