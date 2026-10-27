Builders violating contracts cannot be sued after three years: Tribunal in RERA case

CHENNAI: In a verdict that can have a significant impact on the interests of homebuyers, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) has held that homebuyers pursuing compensation claims before TNRERA from builders for violation of contractual obligations cannot file complaints beyond the limitation period of three years from the date of proposed completion of projects even if the actual handing over of the projects gets delayed beyond the agreed date.

Dismissing an appeal filed by two homebuyers against Tata Value Homes Limited over alleged deficiencies in their apartment at a project in Kuthambakkam, the tribunal upheld an earlier Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) order dated December 24, 2025, which had dismissed their complaint.

The tribunal observed that TNRERA and the appellate tribunal are judicial forums vested with the powers of a civil court and Section 3 of the Limitation Act mandates dismissal of proceedings instituted after the prescribed period, even when limitation has not been raised as a defence.

The tribunal rejected the appellants’ contention that the delay in handover of possession constituted a continuing cause of action that could extend the limitation period.