Charge sheet in Veeramani sexual assault case in three weeks

CHENNAI: The charge sheet in the child sexual assault case against businessman ‘Gem’ R Veeramani will be filed in three weeks, the police informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan when the petitions filed by YouTuber Varaaki and advocate M L Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, came up for hearing.

He also filed a status report on the progress of the probe being undertaken by the special investigation team (SIT) into Veeramani’s alleged sexual assault on children.

The judge adjourned the hearing to November 12.

Meanwhile, advocate Rajkumar Pandian, appearing for Varaaki, filed an additional affidavit alleging that properties worth several crores of rupees connected with Gem Granites were conveyed on February 2 and 5 this year—immediately preceding the filing of the action drop report on February 18. The money was routed through an intermediary, Prakash Kannaiyan, it added.

The affidavit also alleged that a senior police official had purchased gold worth several crores and sought the SIT to examine it.