'Desilting carried out with special focus on areas along watercourses'

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner MP Amith told TNIE that 120 contract workers have been appointed to ensure rainwater flows smoothly through the drains in all wards throughout the rainy season. He also stated that, based on past incidents, desilting operations are being carried out with special focus on areas along the Noyyal and Nallaru rivers, as well as various streams.

Tiruppur district has been experiencing heavy widespread rainfall over the past few days. In 24 hours until Monday morning, the entire district recorded 862.80 mm of rainfall with an average of 43.14 mm.

As a result, rainwater stagnated at some places along the main roads in the Corporation areas on Monday morning. In particular, on Sirupooluvapatti ring road, which falls under Ward 25, rainwater did not recede even many hours after the rain stopped. Motorists faced difficulties on Monday morning, with some of them even slipping and falling in the rainwater.

On information, Corporation workers rushed to the spot and used a sewage-clearing vehicle to remove the rainwater that had accumulated on the road.

"Rainwater stagnation in that area has been a long-standing problem. The Corporation must find a permanent solution to this and measures be taken to prevent rainwater from stagnating on main roads," commuters said.