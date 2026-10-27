DGP transfers student suicide case to CB-CID, kin withdraw protest

COIMBATORE: The six-day protest demanding the arrest of teachers in connection with the suicide of SC student A Akilan ended on Monday evening, after Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal ordered the case to be transferred to the CB-CID from the Coimbatore city police.

The agitators, including the boy’s family and members of various organisations, withdrew the stir after staging a demonstration in front of the Race Course police station.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the protesting outfits met Coimbatore Police Commissioner (in-charge) R V Ramya Bharathi and pressed for the arrest of the teachers.

Akilan, a student of Shri K Krishnaswamy Naidu Memorial Higher Secondary School in Peelamedu, died by suicide on October 21. His mother A Kowsalyadevi, in her complaint, alleged that he was harassed by two of his classmates and a teacher over his caste and food habits.

Based on the complaint, Peelamedu police registered a case against two students, class teacher P Vijayakumar and headmaster S Arun Kumar. The two students were detained on Friday and lodged in a juvenile home. The school management has placed the two teachers under suspension. The city police had formed five special teams to investigate the case.