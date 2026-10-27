DMK criticises govt over ‘rising crime’, announces statewide protest on Oct 31

CHENNAI: THE DMK women’s wing will hold a statewide protest on October 31, condemning the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu under the ruling TVK-led government, DMK president M K Stalin announced on Monday.

In a social media post, Stalin said, “Crimes in Tamil Nadu are increasing to an extent that they surpass video games and horror films. Under the TVK government, criminals are committing offences without fear, as if they had been given a free run.” He cited recent incidents, including the murder of a Salem history-sheeter, the recovery of the body of a missing boy in Madurai, and the disappearance of a girl in Gingee.

Questioning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence on those issues, Stalin asked why he had not spoken on the state of law and order, despite having frequently raised the issue before assuming office.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi also accused the government of failing to prevent murders, crimes against women and children. Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Kanimozhi cited several recent cases involving missing children, murders and alleged sexual offences.

She claimed, “In the five months since the TVK government assumed office, sexual crimes against women have increased to an extent that Tamil Nadu has never witnessed in its history.” She said, “They [the government] have announced a scheme called ‘Thaai Maaman Seer’, but the maternal uncle himself is missing. The person who is supposed to protect the people is nowhere to be seen.”

In a social media post, Udhayanidhi asked, “Is the chief minister, who visited 40 places in one constituency, drove a tractor, drank tea and plucked drumsticks to save his government, going to conduct at least one review meeting to protect law and order?”