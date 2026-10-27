Four of 17 undertrials who escaped from TN jail recaptured, 13 still at large

Police have recaptured four of the 17 undertrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, while a manhunt is underway to trace the remaining 13, officials said on Tuesday.

The escape took place late Monday after the inmates allegedly staged a medical emergency to trick prison staff into opening their cell.

Police identified the four recaptured prisoners as Praveen Kumar, Silambarasan, Raja Sikandar and Rajkumar.

According to police, some inmates in the shared cell alerted the warden, claiming that a prisoner was suffering an epileptic seizure and needed urgent medical attention.

When prison personnel unlocked the cell, the inmates allegedly attacked and overpowered them before fleeing the premises. Three prison staff members were injured in the incident.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari has formed 17 special teams to track down the fugitives. Vehicle checks have been intensified in neighbouring Dindigul district, while police in Kerala have also been alerted.

Combing operations are underway in forest areas along the Western Ghats and in Idukki district.

A high-level investigation has been launched into the security lapse at the sub-jail, a source said.