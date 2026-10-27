House must discuss TN’s debt reduction claim, says Nirmala Sitharaman

TIRUCHY: The centre is stepping up efforts to contain inflation through effective management of essential commodity supplies and measures to shield consumers from global crude oil price fluctuations, while targeting a reduction in India’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% by 2030, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, adding that TN government’s claims of having reduced the state’s debt should be discussed in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the platinum jubilee celebrations of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, her alma mater, Sitharaman said a group of ministers had been working since 2014 to prevent shortages of agricultural commodities from driving up prices. “That is why rice exports were restricted for a period,” she said, adding that the Centre had taken such measures to maintain domestic supplies while ensuring farmers received the minimum support price (MSP).

She said the government was also working to increase per capita income while preventing global developments, including geopolitical conflicts and rising crude oil prices. On the rupee’s movement against the US dollar, Sitharaman said, “The RBI takes the necessary steps to prevent excessive fluctuations, but it does not attempt to fix the rupee at a particular level.”