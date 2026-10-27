Locals push for free hearse service in Pennagaram and Pappireddipatti

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Pennagaram and Pappireddipatti have expressed disappointment at the lack of state-sponsored free hearse services at government hospitals. The emotionally distressed kin are forced to transport their deceased relatives on private hearse service paying exorbitant charges.

The Tamil Nadu Health System Project's free hearse Service (155377) has not been functioning in government hospitals in Pennagaram and Pappireddipatti.

These two taluks are largely hilly regions where a major portion of residents hail from semi-urban or rural hilly areas where ambulance access is limited. Due to the limited accessibility to their villages and taking advantage of the situation, private hearse services have been charging exorbitant amounts between Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000, according to local sources.

As a result, the residents have urged the administration and health department to take steps to allot ambulances to GHs in Pennagaram and Pappireddipatti.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kumar, a farmer from Pennagaram, said, "Recently, a close kin of mine died in an accident. Most of us hail from poor farming backgrounds working as labourers. We were unable to prepare for his demise and after his autopsy we had sought a hearse.

But the government's free hearse service was unavailable. So we had to rely on a private hearse service, which is basically an ambulance. It cost is Rs 4,000, as our home lies nearly 15km away from the Pennagaram GH. We had to borrow money for transporting the body to the crematorium.